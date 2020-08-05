Envela (ELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter.

ELA stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Envela has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

