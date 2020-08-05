Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil Sells 7,606 Shares

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $353,625.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $438,525.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after buying an additional 799,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

