ENI (NYSE:E) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on E. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

E opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

