ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ENGlobal from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENGlobal stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.21% of ENGlobal worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

