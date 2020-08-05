ENGlobal (ENG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ENGlobal from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

