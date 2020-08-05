Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

