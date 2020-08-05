Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $52.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Energizer by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Energizer by 39.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Energizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Energizer by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

