Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $207,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

