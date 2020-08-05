Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 782.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.