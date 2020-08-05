Elizabeth A. Mccague Purchases 1,500 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.