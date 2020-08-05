Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4,335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,230,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2,185.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

ESI opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.85. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

