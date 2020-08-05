Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens Sells 31,667 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$76,692.60.

TSE:EFN opened at C$11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 106.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.51. Element Fleet Management Corp has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.47.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$247.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.00 million. Research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.63.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

