Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,826,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

