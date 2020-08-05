Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) PT Lowered to $9.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) had its price objective lowered by Aegis from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 275.25% and a negative net margin of 156.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Strategic Wealth Designers owned 0.18% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.