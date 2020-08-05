Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
EDSA stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $19.10.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 766.98% and a negative return on equity of 83.42%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edesa Biotech Company Profile
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.
Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.