Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

EDSA stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 766.98% and a negative return on equity of 83.42%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Edesa Biotech worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

