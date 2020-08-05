Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0177 per share on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has raised its dividend by an average of 857.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLMC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares™.

