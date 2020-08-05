Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (EVGBC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 6th

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,007.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGBC opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $100.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.91.

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares™.

