Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 57.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

EMN stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

