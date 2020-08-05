Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.42.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.