Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

In related news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 52,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

