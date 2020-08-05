e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard F. Baruch, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $113,340.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00.

NYSE:ELF opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $934.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 79.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

