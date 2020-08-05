e-Chat Achieves Market Cap of $4,376.89 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $4,376.89 and $1.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One e-Chat token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

e-Chat Token Profile

ECHT is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . e-Chat’s official website is echat.io

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

