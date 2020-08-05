Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) PT Raised to $14.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.38% from the company’s current price.

DVAX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX opened at $9.01 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,093.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.