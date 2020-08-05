DXC Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 186,708 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,690% compared to the average volume of 4,926 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.35. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

