Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

