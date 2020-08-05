Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Down 5.6% in July

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

DOV stock opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

