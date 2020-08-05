Doug Kahn Sells 20,000 Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Doug Kahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Doug Kahn sold 2,230 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $23,236.60.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.82. Inseego Corp has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 495,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inseego in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.16.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

