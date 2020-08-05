Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NYSE DCI opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $62,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

