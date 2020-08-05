Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,167 shares of company stock worth $3,837,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 20.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

