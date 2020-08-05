Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Down 9.7% in July

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

