Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,730,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 59,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.