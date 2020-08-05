DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

