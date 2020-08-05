DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

