Dennis E. Gibney Acquires 4,000 Shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $46,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

