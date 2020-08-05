Delaney Dennis R Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,932.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,558.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.