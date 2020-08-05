Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,246,000 after purchasing an additional 475,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Shares of DE opened at $178.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

