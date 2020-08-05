Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $70.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $2,735,009.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,771.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,330 shares of company stock worth $6,904,211. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.