David Z. Paull Acquires 2,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director David Z. Paull purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,669.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $314.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FMNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

