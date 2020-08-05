David Siegel Sells 24,868 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 24,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $1,101,901.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,206.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of M.D.C. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $1,310,810.60.

M.D.C. stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 29.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

