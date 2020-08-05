David Pietrantoni Sells 6,000 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Pietrantoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00.

BRKS stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.56. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $81,183,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 375.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

