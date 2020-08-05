Daniel Jonas Sells 4,349 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CONMED by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CONMED by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in CONMED by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 292,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 143,373 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

