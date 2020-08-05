Daniel J. Phelan Buys 170 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 170 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.62 per share, with a total value of $15,235.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,980.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TEL opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $108,417,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $85,023,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 83.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 866,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

