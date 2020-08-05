Daniel J. Phelan Buys 170 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 170 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.62 per share, with a total value of $15,235.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,980.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TEL opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $108,417,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $85,023,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 83.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 866,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
