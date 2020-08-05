CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.72.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $84.80 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 84,384 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $61,436,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

