CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.72.
NASDAQ CONE opened at $84.80 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In related news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 84,384 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $61,436,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
