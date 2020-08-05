CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stake Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,980,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 270.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,864,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

CONE stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,096. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

