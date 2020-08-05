Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $193.01 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $204.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

