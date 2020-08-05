Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 798,007 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.59 and a beta of 2.35. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $97.82.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

