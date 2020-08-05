Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

DIS stock opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

