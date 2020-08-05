Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,100 ($50.46) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($60.30) to GBX 5,000 ($61.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,551.33 ($56.01).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,772 ($58.73) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,643.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,131.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

