Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of CR opened at $57.50 on Monday. Crane has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

