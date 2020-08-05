Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 752,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 425,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Get Crane alerts:

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.